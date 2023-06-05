Former champion had to mute chat after WWE posts asking for most memorable Money in the Bank cash-in

Former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler hinted that he had to mute notifications for a conversation when WWE asked about the best Money in the Bank cash-in of all time.

Ziggler possessed the prized briefcase since the 2012 Money in the Bank pay-per-view. He had associated himself with Big E and AJ Lee in the following months and had battles with Randy Orton and John Cena.

The turning point occurred on the most important RAW after WrestleMania 29. With former superstar, Alberto Del Rio vulnerable in the ring, suffering an injured leg, The Showoff's music popped up to roaring applause from the live audience.

The 42-year-old stunned the world by cashing in his Money In The Bank contract on Alberto Del Rio to clinch the World Heavyweight Championship. The events took place on the April 8, 2013, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ahead of the 2023 Money in the Bank event in O2 Arena, London, the Stamford-based promotion asked fans to quote their memorable MITB contract cash-in of all time.

In response to the post by WWE, Dolph Ziggler retweeted, referring to his cash-in moment ten years ago, stating that notifications were muted for the following post.

Vince Russo claimed Dolph Ziggler did one thing wrong on WWE RAW

JD McDonagh viciously assaulted Dolph Ziggler on last week's Monday Night RAW. Although Vince Russo praised Ziggler for being a tough performer in the ring, he objected to The Showoff's obvious overselling.

Due to his exceptional ability to sell wrestling skills, the former world champion has been praised for making competitors appear fantastic. Despite being an admirer of The Showoff's work, Vince Russo said about RAW this week that The Showoff got it incorrect with his exaggerated sell.

"I really felt like I don't know what was going on, but Ziggler was screaming because the guy was stepping on his head. I know Ziggler; we all know Ziggler is the greatest worker in the world; we all know that, and he earns every dime he makes. But didn't that seem like a little overselling to the point that it was almost cartoony?" Russo shared.

It remains to be seen if WWE Universe will witness another world championship run of Dolph Ziggler ahead of the 2023 Money in the Bank.

