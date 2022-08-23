"Good luck tho" - Former champion believes Edge is going to win tonight on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will battle The Judgment Day's Damian Priest tonight on RAW in front of his hometown crowd in Toronto. Ahead of the match, former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet had some words of encouragement for the Rated R Superstar.

Despite starting the group, The Judgment Day betrayed the Hall of Famer and replaced him with Finn Balor. Priest, Balor, and Ripley attacked the 48-year-old and put him on the shelf for several weeks. He returned at SummerSlam and has made it his mission to destroy the group he created.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley took to Twitter earlier today and admitted that she cried when The Rated R Superstar was forced to retire. However, she added that they will be the reason why he never steps back in the ring again.

Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet disagreed and responded by saying that he doesn't agree with Ripley and that Edge is about to "do work."

"Haha nah mate. Good luck though. @EdgeRatedR bout to do work!!"

Damian Priest delivers warning to Edge ahead of tonight's match on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day kicked off last week's episode of RAW with a promo. The Rated R Superstar missed the show, and Damian Priest claimed that he was off doing "promotional duties" for tonight's match.

Damian stated that he was going to put Edge in a wheelchair but was interrupted by Rey Mysterio. However, The Judgment Day beat him down and Finn Balor connected with a Coup de Grace while a steel chair was on Rey's chest.

Following last week's show, The Judgment Day appeared on RAW Talk. Priest then delivered a warning to the Hall of Famer. He stated that what they did to Rey Mysterio earlier in the night was nothing compared to what he will do to Edge.

"Hey Edge, I hope you got a break from all your promotional duties and got to see what we did to your boy Rey out there," said Priest. "It was brutal, a little demonic, but it is not even close to the punishment you are going to receive next week. Edge, you may have started, [sic] The Judgment Day is going to end you."

Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley will likely play a role in tonight's match, but it will be interesting to see if Rey Mysterio shows up to help Edge. Ripley brutally attacked Dominik Mysterio a couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW.

Do you think Edge will defeat Damian Priest on WWE RAW and go on to destroy The Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

