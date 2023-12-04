Former champion puts Seth Rollins on notice ahead of massive world title match on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship in Albany, New York, on WWE RAW this week. His opponent is former Bloodline member Jey Uso.

Drew McIntyre was unhappy when Rollins made the reveal during their in-ring promo segment last week on Monday Night RAW. The Scotsman ultimately wound up assaulting his rival on the red brand.

On Twitter/X earlier today, Drew McIntyre tried to expose the conspiracy surrounding him and reminded fans that he almost dethroned the World Heavyweight Champion at Crown Jewel. Moreover, he deserves a rematch after their close back-and-forth encounter:

"If you think I’m lying you haven’t been paying close enough attention," McIntyre wrote on social media.

How the Scotsman will get involved in the upcoming title clash between the champion and the former's bitter rival Jey Uso is an interesting sub-plot ahead of RAW.

It seems WWE is building towards a sequel to Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins, albeit the company's next premium live event is Royal Rumble, scheduled for January 27, 2024.

Where does Drew McIntyre go from here on WWE RAW?

While a rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship may be inevitable for Drew McIntyre, there are heavy rumors of a massive showdown between Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is convinced Drew McIntyre no longer has a spot in WWE, especially in the aforementioned blockbuster feud. On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran stated:

"Well, I don't think he really has a spot," Mantell said. "I don't. What's he gonna do? I think he blew his spot at the Clash at the Castle. To me, he doesn't excite me. He may excite people in the UK. He's a big guy, but it's not how big the guy is. It's how big the story is, and the story, if it's around CM Punk, he's gonna have to be involved in that, and I don't think I see a spot for him."

Despite Dutch Mantell's words, there is a large section of the fanbase who would love to see Drew McIntyre win a world title again. The latter is still looked upon as one of the company's top stars.

Despite Dutch Mantell's words, there is a large section of the fanbase who would love to see Drew McIntyre win a world title again. The latter is still looked upon as one of the company's top stars.