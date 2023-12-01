"He doesn't excite me" – Drew McIntyre no longer has a spot in WWE, veteran says

Drew McIntyre has struggled to work his way back into WWE's main-event scene over the last year. In a recent podcast episode, legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell claimed there is no longer a spot for The Scottish Warrior in WWE.

In 2020, McIntyre won the WWE Championship twice when fans were not allowed to attend events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the 38-year-old has unsuccessfully tried to recapture the gold, most notably at Clash at the Castle against Roman Reigns in 2022.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran doubted whether McIntyre could reach the top again. He also referenced speculation that the two-time WWE Champion reacted furiously to CM Punk's recent return:

"Well, I don't think he really has a spot," Mantell said. "I don't. What's he gonna do? I think he blew his spot at the Clash at the Castle. To me, he doesn't excite me. He may excite people in the UK. He's a big guy, but it's not how big the guy is. It's how big the story is, and the story, if it's around CM Punk, he's gonna have to be involved in that, and I don't think I see a spot for him." [2:19 – 3:06]

On November 25, McIntyre teamed up with The Judgment Day at Survivor Series: WarGames. The quintet lost to Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and the returning Randy Orton.

Drew McIntyre's WWE future remains uncertain

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Drew McIntyre's WWE contract is due to expire around April 2024.

Meltzer reported in October that the delay in McIntyre signing a new deal comes down to "a numbers game." The RAW star allegedly wants to be paid "a certain number," which WWE has not yet offered him.

The WrestleMania 36 main-eventer initially worked for WWE between 2007 and 2014. He returned to the company in 2017 after a three-year absence.

What do you think the future holds for Drew McIntyre? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes