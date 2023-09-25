Former champion reveals he grew up watching Seth Rollins on WWE TV

WWE introduced a brand new World Heavyweight Championship on April 24, 2023, exclusively for the company's flagship show: Monday Night RAW. Seth Rollins became the inaugural titleholder.

Representing the championship belt weekly on Monday nights, Rollins has grown into his own and is widely regarded as one of the top stars today. He was even ranked number one on the 2023 PWI 500 list.

NXT star Bron Breakker has often cited Rollins as the best in the world. During an appearance on the Stick to Wrestling podcast, the former NXT Champion disclosed that it felt to him like a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to face the World Heavyweight Champion on June 20 at NXT Gold Rush. Furthermore, he added:

"I remember watching Seth when I was younger and I was like, man, I don’t know, 13 or 14, as a fan of WWE and seeing his journey and stuff and then I got to wrestle him which was pretty cool." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Seth Rollins has come a long way from his WWE debut in 2012 alongside Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley as part of The Shield. He now rivals The Tribal Chief as a top champion representing the Stamford-based promotion.

Seth Rollins on the most frustrating point of his WWE career

While talking to SI Media recently, The Visionary revealed that his Road to WrestleMania 38 in 2022 was the most "angry" he had ever been.

During this time, he challenged for Big E's WWE Championship at Day 1, faced Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, entered the Elimination Chamber, and wound up wrestling the returning Cody Rhodes at the Show of Shows. He did not win any of the contests, but they were all remarkable affairs.

"I would say the beginning of 2022 was the most angry I've ever been," Rollins stated. "There were two or three instances that I'm not going to get into specifically, but essentially from the Day 1 pay-per-view to getting the match with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania — that process was very frustrating for me."

The World Heavyweight Champion added:

"It ended in a good way, and we got into a good place, but getting there was not ideal, and I very much voiced my concerns at that point in time." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

When asked to elaborate on the matter, Rollins attributed it to plans changing constantly since the Day 1 event, as opposed to the roadmap given to him initially.

Where does Seth Rollins rank in your list? Sound off in the comments section below.