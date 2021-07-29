Former Champion reveals his reaction on being asked to "write a television show without Sting" [Exclusive]

Sting's pro wrestling career has spanned several decades, and the 62-year old star is currently a part of AEW. Aside from his stints in WCW and WWE, he embarked on a TNA Wrestling run from 2003 to 2014.

Former WCW Champion and veteran writer Vince Russo also had a creative role in TNA at one point in time. During the latest edition of 'Writing with Russo,' he spoke about a backstage discussion related to Sting that took place many years ago.

At the time, Dixie Carter was the president of TNA Wrestling. Her mother, Janice, approached Vince Russo one day to discuss budgetary concerns. Sting was brought up during the conversation as well.

"Janice Carter, Dixie's mom, was starting to really get on her with the budget," said Vince Russo. "And I'll never forget bro, she called me, and Sting was probably the highest ticket at the time. I'm very tight with Sting, but we're talking about business now. It's her money. It's Carter's money. So she asks me the question, 'Vince, could you write a television show without Sting?' And I said, 'Janice, I can write a television show without anybody.' It's your money. It's your budget. You give me players and I will write a television show. But at the end of the day, it's your money."

"It's all about making money" - Vince Russo on his mentality regarding the discussion about Sting

The former creative writer added that in terms of business, a monetary investment made on a performer should result in profits for the deal to be deemed a success.

Russo said that regardless of the situation in TNA, he was ready to write the show without Sting.

"You need to make these decisions [based] on, 'Well, if I pay Sting X amount of dollars, what's he bringing me in?'" Russo continued, "So if you're asking me, if I can write a show without him. Absolutely! I can write a show without anybody. It's all about making money bro."

During the most recent 'Writing with Russo' episode, Vince Russo also revealed his thoughts on whether or not investing in CM Punk would be a beneficial business move for AEW.

