Former champion reveals Triple H sent him words of encouragement for match outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently battled The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH's New Year 2023 event.

The match was part of wrestling legend The Great Muta's retirement tour and Nakamura was able to pick up the victory in the main event. Their match was well received by fans and the bout lasted close to 20 minutes, which is remarkable given the fact that The Great Muta is 60 years old.

Speaking with Tokyo Sports, two-time Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura revealed that Chief Content Officer Triple H sent him words of encouragement even though the match was happening outside of WWE. Nakamura added that the match was a dream for him.

“I guess the best way to describe it is that it was really my first dream. When I woke up this morning, I was horrified and thought, maybe it really was a dream… I haven’t had a match yet, have I? I was horrified. I was really able to expose myself to the world, from the moment I entered the ring to the moment I left.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

Kevin 'Heff' Kellam @Kevkellam Nakamura vs Muta is going to be special for sure. Two otherworldly performers just kicking up stardust in a match that was not possible less than a year ago. #byebyeMUTA Nakamura vs Muta is going to be special for sure. Two otherworldly performers just kicking up stardust in a match that was not possible less than a year ago. #byebyeMUTA https://t.co/0j5e65oM4R

Former WWE Superstar sends heartwarming message to Shinsuke Nakamura

Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane sent a heartfelt message to Shinsuke Nakamura following his match against The Great Muta.

Kairi is the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling. She defeated Tam Nakano last night at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to retain the championship but was confronted by a familiar face after the match.

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, attacked Kairi after the bell and announced that she will be facing her for the title on February 18th at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California.

Kairi took to Twitter to send kind words to Nakamura following his victory over The Great Muta and thanked the WWE Superstar for the incredible match.

"2023 ⇆ 2018 ⏳ Thank you very much for the miracle, the heart-trembling match. #Backstage #respect," tweeted Kairi.

Shinsuke Nakamura has had an up-and-down run on the main roster so far. He won the 2019 men's Royal Rumble but lost his WWE Championship match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34.

It will be interesting to see if the new leadership regime will see more value in Nakamura if the 42-year-old finds himself in the main event scene once again in 2023.

