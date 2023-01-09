Former Champion reveals WWE offer after surprising exit

Triple H took control over the creative in WWE after Vince McMahon stepped down from his position in the company.

Former Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige) is one of the women from the Stamford-based company's history who stands out for her distinctive and sharp personality and fanbase through her work. Prior to joining AEW last year in the fall, Saraya had a conversation with Paul Levesque (Triple H), who wasn't aware of the former's contract's expiration. Reflecting on this, Saraya spoke to Metro UK:

"He did give me the opportunity to potentially be a GM again, and give me the opportunity to be like, “If you ever potentially want to wrestle again, I’ll give you that opportunity too”. He was very open about any ideas that I had."

Despite the offer, Saraya ultimately joined AEW in October. It was between her WWE exit and AEW debut that Triple H got in touch, and she found herself with a decision to make.

"Do I wanna go back to WWE or do I want to go to AEW? Seeing Renee, she’s one of my best friends, and Mox as well, and Jericho, they were all calling me," she explained, noting that the freedom to take outside opportunities was ‘the thing that maybe tipped the scale.'

Saraya's time in WWE was filled with ups and downs

Most remarkably, in her career with the global juggernaut company, the former Paige defeated AJ Lee on her main roster debut the night after WrestleMania XXX on RAW in 2014.

The two feuded through the summer later that year, trading wins and playing hot potatoes with the Divas Championship. Both Paige and AJ even teamed up to take on The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

After officially retiring from the in-ring competition four years later, she took up some backstage and on-screen roles in WWE. Her last televised appearance came during the pandemic when she showed up via Skype to confront Bayley and Sasha Banks ahead of WrestleMania 36.

However, on 10 June 2022, Paige announced her departure from WWE on her Twitter account, effective a month later, and subsequently joined rival promotion AEW as Saraya.

