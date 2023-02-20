Former champion's unique record tied by Seth Rollins at WWE Elimination Chamber

Seth Rollins is one of WWE's top stars of the new era. He is a multi-time world champion and renowned for his in-ring prowess and overall popularity.

The 36-year-old superstar, however, may have had his worst night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, as a victory inside the Chamber was robbed of him by the returning Logan Paul. Their impending money match is likely to be announced soon.

Adding to the fact that Seth Rollins once again came up short in his quest to reclaim the United States Championship, Rollins tied a record previously held solely by Stu Bennett (fka Wade Barrett) by entering three Chamber bouts and having zero eliminations to their credit.

The Visionary's last efforts inside the Chamber came in 2018 and 2022, both times being dominated and taken out of the bout by Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, respectively.

Seth Rollins rebuked Logan Paul heading into WWE Elimination Chamber

Since The Maverick tossed Rollins over the top rope at the 2023 Royal Rumble, The Visionary has been dissing the internet star on multiple occasions.

On the go-home edition of WWE RAW heading into the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Rollins appeared as a guest on MizTV, where he candidly spoke his mind about Logan. The former Universal Champion claimed that the YouTuber only cares about himself and making money while he cares about the Stamford-based promotion.

Most notably, during a recent Instagram live, Rollins displayed his disapproval of Logan Paul in his locker room.

Several fans were left fuming on Twitter after Logan Paul attacked Rollins during the Chamber match. It will be interesting to see how WWE plays out this fresh feud on the road to WrestleMania.

With Triple H being a fan of both Rollins and Logan, it will be interesting to see how the creative team books the outcome of this first-time-ever encounter, which is rumored to take place at WrestleMania.

Do you think Logan Paul could defeat Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes