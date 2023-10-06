Former champion says he “can’t miss” with John Cena in his corner for upcoming match

A former champion recently reacted to having John Cena in his corner for his major upcoming match next week.

Carmelo Hayes has been on top of the world for quite some time now. After two successful runs as NXT North American Champion, he finally realized his dream of becoming an NXT Champion when he defeated Bron Breakker for the title.

However, Hayes' dream run ended at NXT No Mercy when he lost the title to Ilja Dragunov in a brutal match. Following the loss, Melo ran into Breakker at NXT. The two men had an encounter that set up a match for next week.

It was later announced that John Cena would be in Carmelo's corner while Paul Heyman would be in Bron Breakker's corner for the match. Following the announcement, Hayes took to social media to say he "can't miss" with Cena in his corner.

"You’re welcome, hype to have you come thru! With the goat in my corner, I can’t miss. Bron vs Melo III #WWENXT," Melo wrote.

John Cena is still not done with WWE after his current

John Cena recently returned to the WWE to feud with the Bloodline. In fact, he is set to team up with LA Knight against the Bloodline at WWE Fastlane. Many fans have speculated this could be Cena's last run with the company.

Speaking to WWE's The Bump, Cena stated that this is not his last run, but he also knows he doesn't have much time left in the ring.

“So selfishly, I said I wanted to make sure it's not time to go yet. And I confidently believe that I'm not done. But I do believe that we're all fighting that ticking clock and mine has less seconds than most other people in the locker room, from maybe oh two or even before zero to maybe Christmas. Even some are seen like I just want to say thank you," said Cena.

He continued:

"Thank you to the audience. Like a lot of times, we just go away and we don't get a chance to say a proper thing like, Hey, thanks for allowing me to do this for so long. I pull no punches. I don't exist without the audience. And I'm just really grateful for every single second. I'm really grateful. That's why I can't talk trash about it.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

It will be interesting to see John Cena appear on NXT for the first time in years next week.

