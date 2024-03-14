Former champion sends five-word message to Sami Zayn following WWE RAW

Sami Zayn prevailed in the Gauntlet match on WWE RAW, thus earning himself a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL in April.

The decision to have The Underdog from the Underground go over received a mixed reaction overall from fans, as another fan-favorite, Chad Gable, was singled out as The Ring General's conqueror.

Nevertheless, Sami Zayn survived not only Chad Gable but also Shinsuke Nakamura and Bronson Reed. The Aussie appears to have issues with the WrestleMania main eventer, as evident in the last two weeks. He took to Instagram earlier today, sending a message directed at Zayn:

"Blessing fools with my fists," wrote Bronson Reed.

It was reported that Bronson Reed was originally slated to wrestle World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber: Perth before the latter got sidelined in late January. He was subsequently left off the card in Perth, Australia. Now, it looks as though Reed is missing WrestleMania as well.

Bronson Reed reveals Triple H behind persuasion for WWE return

Bronson Reed was originally part of the NXT roster between 2019 to 2021. Upon getting released, he worked for NJPW and TNA before re-signing with the pro-wrestling juggernaut in late 2022.

Speaking on The Inner Sanctum, the Aussie disclosed that his good relationship with Chief Content Officer Triple H brought him back. Moreover, it also had something to do with his desire to wrestle on premium live events such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam:

"It was definitely something I had to think about," he said. "I do have a great relationship with Hunter (Triple H) and I think the world of him and his vision and how he sees professional wrestling and what he’s doing with WWE. That definitely did persuade me to come back and I also thought you know, I was on the precipice of being something really big with New Japan Pro Wrestling."

The former NXT North American Champion continued:

"But at the same time, I was also that in WWE before I stepped away and I didn’t get to do things like WrestleMania or SummerSlam. I was just recently in the Elimination Chamber (US Title; 2023) so those are the things that really persuaded me to come back and really prove myself and prove that I can be a featured guy in WWE."

It remains to be seen if Bronson Reed will be added to the WrestleMania card in April. He has long been a solo performer, albeit for a brief period. Upon his return, he aligned with former WWE Champion The Miz on RAW. It's not out of the question that the Aussie will continue his budding rivalry with Sami Zayn in the coming weeks.

Which champion would you like to see Bronson Reed go after? Share your thoughts!

Poll : Would you like to see Sami Zayn dethrone Gunther at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion