Former champion sends four-word message ahead of first WWE RAW match in 6 weeks

The Creed Brothers, Brutus and Julius, arrived on the main roster with a ton of momentum. Ivy Nile was also paired with the former NXT Tag Champions originally, but the company may have other plans for her. Nile had an impressive showing against Rhea Ripley at RAW Day 1 but came up short against the Women's World Champion.

Julius Creed took to his Instagram story to deliver a four-word message ahead of his first match on WWE RAW in six weeks. The 29-year-old wrote, "Let's have some fun," and included the promotional graphic for his match tomorrow night. You can check it out on his Instagram story by clicking here or in the image below.

Julius Creed praises WWE RAW star

Former champion Julius Creed was happy to see Ivy Nile finally get her flowers on WWE's main roster.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in February, Creed noted that Nile has been with them the entire time they have been on television. He added that she hasn't always been given the attention that she deserves and is happy to see it happening on RAW.

"You know Ivy has been there for the ride the entire time that we have been on TV. She has, through no fault of her own, always been by the ringside like, been there, I don't want to necessarily say in the backdrop because that is kind of like insulting to her. But she hasn't always been the fucus point. So for her to get the opportunity to go out there and perform, and be the focus point. And for everyone to realize what we already knew how hard she works, how much she deserves it, how good she truly is, it was just a really proud moment," she wrote.

The Creed Brothers and DIY are both very talented tag teams, and it will be interesting to see how the match plays out tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

