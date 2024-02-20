Former champion sends message to fans ahead of WWE RAW

A popular star has shared a message to fans on social media ahead of a grudge match tonight on WWE RAW.

This week's episode of WWE RAW is the last edition of the red brand before Elimination Chamber 2024 this Saturday night at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes are set to battle tonight in a singles match. There will also be a Last Chance Battle Royal to determine the final entrant in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Gunther will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso tonight as well.

Another match scheduled for tonight is Alpha Academy's Chad Gable versus Ivar. The two superstars battled last month on the red brand, and the Viking Raider picked up the victory on the January 22nd edition of RAW in New Orleans.

Gable took to social media to deliver a message to fans ahead of his grudge match against Ivar of The Viking Raiders tonight on RAW. He claimed that he was hoping to get some momentum on the Road to WrestleMania.

"Essentially EVERYONE’S Road to Wrestlemania is filled with ups, downs, and uncertainties. But one thing you need… is MOMENTUM. Let’s create some tonight," he wrote.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claims RAW is never entertaining

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that WWE RAW is never an entertaining show on Monday nights.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized the company's flagship show. The veteran joked that he wouldn't care if they were on the road to the toilet bowl or the Road to WrestleMania 40 based on how boring he finds the show every week.

"People tell me, 'Oh, wrestling is getting hot,' this and that. We come and watch this show [RAW] every single week, and this show is never good. I don't care if they are on the Road to Wrestlemania. I don't care if they are on the road to the toilet bowl. This show is never good. Ever," Russo said. [From 14:02 - 14:28]

Chad Gable won the hearts of many fans with his epic rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Gunther last year on WWE RAW. Only time will tell if the Alpha Academy member will get another chance to dethrone The Ring General.

