"This show is never good. Ever," says wrestling veteran after watching WWE RAW (Exclusive)

The latest edition of WWE RAW laid the foundation for numerous exciting storylines. Former head writer Vince Russo reviewed the episode on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and made some interesting remarks.

This week's show maintained WWE's momentum ahead of the upcoming Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia. It featured several qualifying matches for both men and women. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins engaged in a promo segment, where the latter offered his support to the former in his battle against The Bloodline.

The show also showcased other prominent stars, including Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Rhea Ripley, and many more. Impressive viewership ratings and attendance records have demonstrated WWE's recent success under the Triple H-led management. However, Vince Russo has a different opinion of the product.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo challenged the common belief that WWE and pro wrestling were currently 'hot.' He expressed his dissent, claiming that RAW was consistently subpar.

"People tell me, 'Oh, wrestling is getting hot,' this and that. We come and watch this show [RAW] every single week, and this show is never good. I don't care if they are on the Road to Wrestlemania. I don't care if they are on the road to the toilet bowl. This show is never good. Ever," Russo said. [14:02 - 14:28]

With just over 50 days remaining until Wrestlemania 40, it will be intriguing to see the Stamford-based promotion's plans for the upcoming shows.

What did you make of Vince Russo's remarks about RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

