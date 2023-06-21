Former champion sends ominous three-word message to Becky Lynch after WWE RAW

A 29-year-old superstar has sent Becky Lynch a three-word message following last night's edition of WWE RAW.

Money in the Bank 2023 will take place on July 1st at the O2 Arena in London. Trish Stratus battled Raquel Rodriguez last night on RAW to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and the Hall of Famer won controversially.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark was ringside for the bout and hopped on the ring apron for a distraction.

Becky Lynch rushed down the entrance ramp and brawled with Stark ringside. Trish attempted to help her protege but Lynch attacked her as well, ending the match in a disqualification. It was then announced that Trish Stratus had qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the premium live event.

Zoey debuted on the main roster at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia last month and helped Trish Stratus defeat Lynch in a singles match. She took to Twitter today following WWE RAW and delivered a three-word warning to Becky Lynch ahead of Money in the Bank.

Raquel Rodriguez reacts to Becky Lynch costing her the MITB qualifying match on WWE RAW

Raquel Rodriguez is justifiably frustrated with Becky Lynch following the events of last night's episode of the red brand.

Rodriguez has had some bad luck on the main roster as of late. She captured the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Liv Morgan but the duo barely got to enjoy their title reign before they had to be relinquished. Both Liv Morgan and Dakota Kai suffered serious injuries on the May 12th episode of WWE SmackDown.

After suffering a heartbreaking loss last night on WWE RAW, Raquel informed The Man on social media that they are going to have to talk about what happened. Becky had jokingly posted a GIF of R-Truth saying "My bad" but that answer doesn't appear to be satisfactory for Rodriguez.

"Yeah…we’re gonna need to talk soon Becks 😡, " she tweeted.

Becky Lynch has had an incredible career but has never captured the Money in the Bank contract. It will be fascinating to see if Big Time Becks can earn a future title shot by winning the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in London on July 1st.

