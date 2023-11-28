Former champion sends seven-word message ahead of grudge match on WWE RAW

A former champion has shared a seven-word message ahead of a grudge match tonight on WWE RAW.

The Miz battled Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Ricochet in a Fatal 4-Way match on the November 6 episode of WWE RAW to determine Gunther's opponent at Survivor Series. The Miz won the match but was no match for The Ring General this past Saturday night at the premium live event in Chicago.

Bronson Reed and Ivar went after each other during the Fatal 4-Way, and the two big men have been in a rivalry ever since. Ivar sent a message this week ahead of their singles match, and now Bronson Reed has followed it up with a message of his own.

Reed took to Instagram to hype tonight's match against Ivar. He referred to fans as his "MEATHEADS" and claimed that the match tonight "is for the gods," as seen in his post below.

Vince Russo believes WWE told Bronson Reed that he wouldn't be a star

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested that Bronson Reed could have been told that he was not going to be a huge star when he signed with the promotion.

Reed was released in 2021 but returned the following year to help The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a Ladder match on the December 19, 2022, episode of WWE RAW. Reed is a former NXT North American Champion but has not been able to capture a title on the main roster so far.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, Vince Russo stated that Reed could have been told that he was not going to be a big star when he returned to the company. Reed responded to praise from wrestling veteran Bryan Alvarez on social media, and Russo thought that was a sign of insecurity:

"Because your own company is making you feel insecure. You're working for a company that's telling you, 'We ain't making any more stars.' They are telling you that, before you accept that job. Let's go to Ohio State. They recruit a kid, and they literally tell the kid, you're going to be nothing more than the third quarterback. That's what they are telling you in the door. 'You're not going to be a mega over star,'" said Russo.

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is shaping up to be an eventful show, with both CM Punk and Randy Orton scheduled to appear. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the match between Reed and Ivar on tonight's show.

What was your favorite moment during WWE Survivor Series 2023? Are you excited for Ivar versus Reed tonight on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here