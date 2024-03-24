Former champion sends two-word message ahead of WWE RAW

A WWE Superstar has delivered a two-word message ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW. This week's show will air live from Allstate Arena in Chicago.

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania XL and has announced a major Six-Pack Ladder Match for the premium live event next month. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against five other teams. #DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano defeated The Creed Brothers (Brutas and Julius Creed) in a great match last week on RAW to qualify for the marquee bout at WrestleMania.

Ahead of tomorrow night's WWE RAW, Tommaso Ciampa took to social media to share a two-word message. The former NXT Champion noted that WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia was only 13 days away and shared a photo of him with his dog. You can check out Ciampa's message in his Instagram post below.

Former WWE Superstar reveals what Tommaso Ciampa is like in real life

NWA Champion EC3 spent some time in WWE back in the day and got to know Tommaso Ciampa.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show last year, EC3 praised Ciampa as a person and said he was a great guy. The former WWE star added that Tommaso was a very loyal family man and incredibly focused on his craft.

"He's [Tammaso Ciampa] a hell of a guy. He's super loyal and a dedicated family man. He has got a great dry wit about him. We would train a lot at the 'dumps'. So, he was one of the dumb boys where we'd really get after it and throw some weights around. Super-dedicated and super-focused on the work that he does and his craft, and he is just a loving father," said EC3. [From 00:50 to 01:13]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

The Judgment Day has had an impressive reign as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions so far. However, Finn Balor and Damian Priest have their toughest challenge yet when they defend the titles in a Six-Pack Ladder Match next month at WrestleMania XL.