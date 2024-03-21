WWE RAW star sends emotional message after major victory

Talented WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa has shared an emotional message after picking up a major victory on this past Monday's edition of RAW.

The recent edition of the flagship show saw three qualifying tag-team matches for the massive Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL. One of the matches saw #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) defeat The Creed Brothers to punch their tickets to The Showcase of the Immortals.

DIY's victory means that this will be the first time that the duo will perform at The Show of Shows. Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram today to share an emotional message following a significant victory on RAW. The veteran reflected on his journey and penned a heartfelt message for his fans, friends, tag team partner, and family. He also acknowledged The Creed Brothers for putting on an impressive show.

"Nine years in WWE. 19 years as professional wrestlers. It still hasn’t really sunk in. To the five-year-old boy who had a dream: You’re going to Wrestlemania! To the fans: you have our eternal thanks! To the Creeds: nothing, but love and respect! To my parents and siblings: Thank you for your guidance and unconditional love! To my wife: Thank you for believing in me during my darkest hours! To my daughter: Find your passion in life and be relentless in your pursuit! To Johnny: I’m so f*n proud of us!" he wrote.

Former WWE writer predicts new role for RAW star

The wrestling world was behind Chad Gable during the Gauntlet Match last week. However, the Alpha Academy member came up short despite putting in a herculean effort. Sami Zayn emerged victorious and will battle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Chad Gable and Sami Zayn had a backstage conversation this past Monday night on RAW. Gable told Zayn that he could not defeat The Ring General. While Zayn downplayed the Alpha Academy member's comments initially, he returned to seek advice from Gable after the contract signing ceremony.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the company could have a new role for Chad Gable. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said the company could have Gable become Zayn's coach for the Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania.

"Gable may be coaching Sami Zayn. It seems to me that's where they're going now. That's what it looks like, Chris, because he's telling him, 'You can't beat Gunther blah blah!' he went toe to toe with Gunther!" said Russo. [33:20 - 33:34]

Coming back to the Six-Pack Ladder Match, it will be interesting to see if Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano manage to claim the Undisputed Tag Team Title during their maiden appearance at The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think The Judgment Day will lose the tag titles at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion