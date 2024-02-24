Former champion sends warning ahead of grudge match on WWE RAW

A former champion has delivered a warning ahead of a grudge match this Monday night on WWE RAW. Next week's edition of the red brand will be the first show following WWE Elimination Chamber 2024.

Imperium has been involved in a rivalry with The New Day on RAW as of late. Jey Uso also got involved and teamed with The New Day to defeat Imperium on the February 12 edition of the red brand. However, Gunther defeated Main Event Jey to retain the Intercontinental Championship last week on RAW after his brother, The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso, interfered in the match.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Ludwig Kaiser took to social media today to send a warning to The New Day ahead of their Street Fight scheduled for Monday night's edition of RAW. He claimed that the two teams will settle their differences in a Street Fight on Monday's episode of the red brand.

"Time to settle this once and for all Street fight against the New Day next Monday 🩸 #WWERAW #LK #EuropeanElegance #APlusEVERYTHING," he wrote.

WWE RAW star claims she would never join Imperium

Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri has made it clear that she does not intend to ever join the Imperium faction. During Chad Gable's rivalry with Gunther last year, Ludwig Kaiser was seen flirting with Maxxine Dupri.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae earlier this month, the 26-year-old shared that she has no interest in joining Imperium. Dupri claimed she would be in Alpha Academy until the day she died.

"No I would literally never, period. No especially not for Imperium, oh my god. It's just like ugh (gags). No, literally no. I have no other words, no. I am literally Alpha Academy to my core till I die." [1:30 onwards]

Gunther is not scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 tomorrow night in Perth, Australia. He captured the title in June 2022, and there appears to be no end to his historic title reign in sight. Only time will tell which superstar is next in line to challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship.

Have you enjoyed the rivalry between The New Day and Imperium on RAW? Share your opinion in the comments section below.