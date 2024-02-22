Was Jey Uso supposed to beat Gunther on WWE RAW? Exploring the truth behind viral rumor

Jey Uso faced Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on the latest episode of RAW. After the two forces collided for a while, Jey almost had the match won via pinfall when his twin brother Jimmy caused a distraction. This allowed Gunther to recover and The Ring General stopped an Uso Splash with his knees, finally pinning Main Event Jey for the victory. Jimmy has been fined for his actions on RAW.

Soon after RAW went off air, a rumor started circulating about the match. Apparently, as per original plans, Jey Uso was supposed to defeat Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Now, Dr. Chris Featherstone has claimed that he received some insider intel about the rumor. He revealed the same on his YouTube channel Pancakes & Powerslams. He says that the rumor is completely false and there were no plans of Uso defeating Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

“Those rumors were completely false.. Jey Uso was not originally scheduled to win the Intercontinental Championship. No no no.. that was never a thing. That was made up.” (7:25 onwards)

He insisted that fans shouldn’t trust dirt sheets blindly since most of them are misleading and lead to the spread of misinformation.

Jey Uso gives his opinion on Solo Sikoa becoming The Tribal Chief

Before The Rock returned to WWE and aligned with The Bloodline, Roman Reigns had announced that he considers Solo Sikoa to be his heir for the seat of the next Tribal Chief. Even though The Brahma Bull has now joined their stable, he hasn’t mentioned anything about any change in plans regarding his heir.

During Jey Uso’s chat with Daily Mail's Alex McCarthy in December 2023, the former Bloodline member gave his opinion about who could be the next Tribal Chief.

"I'd like to keep it in the family. I think Solo could be the next Tribal Chief, but he's got a little growing to do."

Solo Sikoa was present on the latest episode of RAW as well. He executed a Samoan Spike on Cody Rhodes during Rhodes’ match against Drew McIntyre, helping The Scottish Warrior secure the win.

