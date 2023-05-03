Former champion sent WWE a cease and desist over "Viva la raza" phrase (Exclusive)

The phrase "Viva la raza" recently returned to WWE television at the start of the new Latino World Order (LWO) entrance theme. In an exclusive interview, Chavo Guerrero revealed that he once contacted the company about its use of the Spanish expression.

"Viva la raza" translates as "long live the race." It was used by Chavo and Eddie Guerrero during their tag team run as Los Guerreros. Chavo later trademarked "Viva la raza" himself, which proved problematic when merchandise was released for Eddie several years ago containing the phrase.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Chavo answered whether he wanted to be informed about developments related to his uncle Eddie. The former ECW Champion also revealed why he sent the company a cease and desist:

"Well, you always want any time they use any of the stuff you came up with, sure, absolutely," Chavo said. "Now, technically, from the rights, WWE owns that [entrance theme]. We did that on TV, so technically (…) I trademarked 'Viva la raza,' I own 'viva la raza.' If you look at any of the stuff, Eddie's merchandise, probably like five years before, said 'Viva la raza' on it and I sent a cease and desist to WWE and they changed it to 'Latino heat,' because I own that [Viva la raza]." [4:26 – 5:04]

Watch the video above to hear Chavo discuss claims from Eddie's daughter Sherilyn that she was sexually assaulted by Vickie Guerrero's husband Kris Benson.

Chavo Guerrero addresses the LWO's WWE entrance theme

In March, Rey Mysterio formed a new version of the LWO alongside Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Santos Escobar, and Zelina Vega. The Latino group was previously led by Eddie Guerrero in WCW in late 1998 and early 1999.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo #WWERAW I am loving the LWO's entrance theme song!!!! I am so happy for them! I am loving the LWO's entrance theme song!!!! I am so happy for them! 🇲🇽🔥❤️#WWERAW

Although Chavo Guerrero owns the "Viva la raza" trademark, he has no problem with the phrase being used in the LWO's music:

"So, hey, what are you gonna do? Are you gonna fight WWE? No. I'm cool with it. You got me on that, great. And just remember this – and this is not a bitter thing, just saying what it is – they rewrite wrestling history to really benefit WWE." [5:14 – 5:35]

On the topic of rewriting history, Chavo added that some wrestlers have been omitted from the Hall of Fame due to their relationship with the company:

"Let's say the NFL, I don't care if a player is in a lawsuit with the NFL or there's an issue with the player, if that player is deserving of being in the Hall of Fame, they put him in the Hall of Fame. WWE will only put wrestlers in the Hall of Fame that they are still on good terms with. Some people turn them down, of course, but WWE rewrites wrestling history a little bit to benefit them. Everybody knows that." [5:37 – 6:10]

Chavo also clarified why he recently made negative remarks about Rey Mysterio using the Guerrero name in storylines.

What do you make of the LWO's new entrance theme? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes