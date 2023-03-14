Former Champion teases character change following WWE RAW, potential title feud

WWE RAW featured several storyline progressions this week, with the official announcement of the inevitable clash between Edge and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39. An interesting moment came when Austin Theory hit one-half of the Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins, with the STF (Cena's finisher) following their match.

Montez Ford came out to stop the United States Champion from inflicting further damage. It seems Bianca Belair's real-life husband is about to have a character change on WWE TV.

On WWE Digital Exclusive, Montez Ford interrupted Cathy Kelley to call out Austin Theory. The 32-year-old pointed out how Street Profits is looked at as fun and games, further teasing a more serious side.

"Look, I'mma tell you straight, to your face, on camera, virtually, Zoom, whatever it is... everybody, it seems like, the Street Profits ain't serious. We make jokes, we talk about everything, we get loud." [0:29 onwards]

Montez Ford further teased a feud between him and the United States Champion:

"Theory I'm telling you this right now. Come see me. You know where I'd be at. Come find me. If you don't come find me, I'll come find you."

Angelo Dawkins recently revealed his take on one member of the Street Profits turning on the other, after which he revealed the superstars that influenced him over the years. You can read more about it here.

Will Austin Theory retain the WWE United States Championship over John Cena at WrestleMania 39?

Theory hit the jackpot when it was made official that WWE's Franchise Player will return to the ring for a match against him at WrestleMania, no less.

In a recent interview with AP News, when asked why Cena is facing Theory, the Hollywood star had a surprising answer:

"You would be surprised at my answer. Because that's what I was told would happen. I don't do that. I don't say, 'I want to do this. I want to work with that person.' I don't ever do that. I've never done that. I just try and do what I'm told to do and do it to the best of my abilities.

Cena further added:

"Instead of dictating my terms, I often just try to make the performance the best it can be. What I don't do and what I've never done is curate the direction of the narrative. I don't pick opponents, but I love to tell stories. I didn't pick Austin Theory but I certainly spoke from the heart [on RAW]." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

If Austin Theory manages to retain the United States title against John Cena, that will be a major checkpoint in the champion's career. Montez Ford, who recently contended for the US title inside the Elimination Chamber, could easily restart his quest for championship gold following WrestleMania 39.

Do you think John Cena should go over the United States Champion at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

