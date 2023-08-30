Former champion teases WWE return after 9 months away

A former champion could return to WWE very soon after suffering an injury earlier this year.

R-Truth battled Grayson Waller on the November 1st edition of WWE NXT. The veteran went for a move outside the ring and suffered a major injury. The 51-year-old tore his quad while attempting a dive over the top rope and has been out of action ever since.

Grayson Waller has arrived on the main roster since the match and has established himself as a star. He interrupted John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank and is scheduled to welcome Cody Rhodes as a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect talk show this Saturday night at Payback.

R-Truth went live on his TikTok account today and teased that he will return to the company soon. The veteran is a 2-time United States Champion and captured the 24/7 Championship an astounding 54 times before the title was retired.

R-Truth auditions for WWE tag team

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on the July 17th edition of RAW. However, Deville recently suffered a torn ACL and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Green held auditions to find her new tag team partner and received a submission from Hall of Famer Mick Foley. R-Truth also threw his name in the hat as a potential tag team partner for Chelsea Green and claimed he needs something to do once he is ready to return. However, Piper Niven returned to the company and named herself as Green's new partner moving forward:

"Hey, what’s up, Chelsea? I heard you were having an audition. I heard about that, girl. Pick me. I do a lot of stuff. I tell jokes, I dance, I rap, I sing, I play the harmonica, I play the piccolo, pickleball. I even kill spiders on occasion. Not all spiders, Charlotte’s Web was a good one. I’m working my way back to the ring and I need something to do. You already got the Women’s Tag Title. Let me be your partner until your partner comes back," he said.

R-Truth is a legendary performer in the wrestling business and has entertained the WWE Universe for years. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the veteran once he is cleared to return to the ring.

