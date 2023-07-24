Former champion teases WWE return after two months with recent cryptic updates?

With WWE building toward SummerSlam, several superstars will be looking to make it to the Biggest Party of the Summer. Following an absence of nearly two months, Elias could be set to make a return after cryptic posts on his Instagram.

The former 24/7 champion has been treading water for the majority of this year. He went undrafted during the 2023 Draft and was later declared a free agent, allowing him to appear on any brand. Elias' last match on TV programming came back in May when he was a part of the Intercontinental Title number one contender Battle Royal, which Mustafa Ali won.

While there is no update on his return, the 35-year-old recently posted a series of cryptic photos on Instagram, bound to fuel a few speculations.

The star's status with the company is also up in the air as Fightful reported a few months back that his deal was set to expire towards the end of 2022, and there is no confirmation if he renewed his contract.

Elias was seen working out with The Undertaker in his WWE absence

While Elias may not have had a singles match on TV programming in over three months, the star is still in fantastic shape. This was visible in his recent Instagram story, where he was seen working out with the Undertaker.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion has not been a part of any notable feuds since his Ezekiel storyline with Kevin Owens ended. Nearly all his matches in 2023 have been squash matches where he has been on the losing end.

Elias was also involved in a few segments with Rick Boogs, but the storyline was abruptly dropped. It will be interesting to see what plans WWE will have in store for the four-time champion in case he is on his way back to the squared circle.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars