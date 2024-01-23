WWE 2K24 is already a history-making video game as Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were announced as the cover superstars for the deluxe edition. The multi-time champions will share the cover. Following the announcement, former champions Piper Niven and Zelina Vega sent a message to the stars.

In addition to the deluxe edition, it was announced that Cody Rhodes is on the cover of the 2K24 standard edition. The cover of the 40 Years of WrestleMania edition will feature graphics of Belair, Brock Lesnar, The Rock, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Bret Hart, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, the two-man DX team, and Roman Reigns.

Social media has been full of congratulatory messages to The American Nightmare, The Eradicator, and The EST. Piper Niven, who is a former women's tag team champion, responded to the announcement with a GIF to show solidarity. The RAW star needed no caption for the "My Man" fist bump clip that features Nick Offerman's popular Ron Swanson character from the sitcom Parks & Recreation.

Another former tag team champion, Zelina Vega, also responded to the announcement on X today. The SmackDown star stated that the stars were "incredibly deserving" of the honor.

"Wow [smiling face with tear emoji] incredibly deserving. I’m so proud of them, man," Vega wrote.

The WWE 2K24 video game will be released on Friday, March 8, for Steam, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X.

Triple H surprises WWE 2K24 cover stars and delivers major praise

Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley were surprised with their WWE 2K24 covers. The company flew all three superstars to Los Angeles and told them the trip was for a 2K23 holiday shoot.

Triple H appeared on video before the shoot began and then made the big announcement about the 2K24 covers. As seen below, the trio was genuinely surprised by the revelation. The Game praised all three and congratulated them, adding that they embody what it means to be true Superstars.

WWE's Chief Content Officer also issued a congratulatory statement on why the company is honoring The American Nightmare, The EST, and The Eradicator.

