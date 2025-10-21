Former Diva itching for a WWE return

A former Diva has revealed that she is itching for a return to WWE. Lately, fans have seen stars from WWE's Divas era return to the company, and another name wants to be a part of the comeback trend.

In an interview with talkSPORT Danielle Moinet, also known as Summer Rae, discussed her involvement in bare-knuckle boxing. She was then asked about her experience in the Stamford-based promotion.

"So, I was with WWE for six years, which is a good solid run. And I’ve been gone a little bit, went back three years ago for the Royal Rumble. They did not have an all-women’s Royal Rumble when I was growing up, and it was my dream. It was everything I wanted to do. We were on the road, gosh, a good 300 days a year. It’s completely nonstop, but when it’s what you’ve wanted to do, it doesn’t feel like work," she said.

Rae then mentioned that she still watches the product, and she is eager to return one day.

"I’m still very good friends with a lot of the girls and a lot of the guys in WWE, and I still watch it avidly. I’m such a big fan, and it’s just a part of me. It always will be. And you know, I get the itch to go back all the time," she added.

You can watch the interview below:

Summer Rae teased a WWE return last month

This isn't the first time Summer Rae has talked about a return to the sports entertainment giant.

Last month, she posted a message on X/Twitter that raised a few eyebrows.

"Think it’s time to come home………" she wrote.

Summer Rae first joined the wrestling promotion's developmental and worked there for three years before moving to the main roster in 2013. She debuted as Fandango's dance partner and later feuded with AJ Lee, Natalya, and Emma.

She also had an on-screen relationship with Rusev and managed him during his feud against Dolph Ziggler. Rae was released by the promotion in 2017.

