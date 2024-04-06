Former Divas Champion returning to WWE from hiatus to confront Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40 is possible, says star

Rhea Ripley will face her toughest challenge when she puts her WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

The Eradicator may need to be on the lookout as Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) has claimed that 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair could return to rain on Rhea Ripley's parade.

The Queen has been on the sidelines with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, which she suffered during her match against Asuka on the December 8 episode of SmackDown last year.

The former champion went under the knife to fix her knee injury and has lately been training hard. WWE announced that she would be out of action for nine months, but it looks like Charlotte could be back sooner than fans think.

Speaking on Rebooked Wrestling, Matthew Rehwoldt addressed whether WrestleMania XL would be the right time for Charlotte Flair to make her comeback:

"Nah, I hope not! If that happens, here's my caveat to the Charlotte [Flair] thing. Fine, yes, it's a big match; it's a marquee match! I just hope that happens [on] Monday after 'Mania or Friday. I hope it doesn't happen on 'Mania and take from whatever Becky and Rhea are going to do," Rehwoldt said. [6:48 - 7:15]

Will Rhea Ripley retain her WWE Women's World Championship?

The upcoming title match will mark the first singles match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch on a marquee Premium Live Event.

Aiden English reasoned why The Man needs to go over Mami at The Show of Shows.

"I think Becky goes over. I think they kick off the show, and Rhea has been good. I want Rhea to win because, as we've talked about ad nauseam, she's so good. I think she should continue her dominance. I'd like to see somebody new dethrone her at the right time. But I think it's a big show. It's the first thing out of the gate on the official show, not counting any kick-off or whatever. And I think they start off with a big babyface win, a hot match, you know, what I mean?" he added. [1:38 - 2:04]

The two women intensified their feud by engaging in a heated brawl on Monday Night RAW earlier this week. Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch nearly came to blows days later during The Eradicator's interview with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour. It will be interesting to see if The Man ends Mami's reign on The Grandest Stage of Them All this weekend.

