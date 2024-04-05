Injured WWE star makes interesting claim about her return

An injured WWE Superstar has made an interesting claim about her return down the line. The company has had many major stars succumb to injuries prior to this year's WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Cora Jade suffered a torn ACL in January and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. The injury occurred during a match against NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria at a house show on January 12. Jade's former tag team partner Roxanne Perez will be challenging Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship this weekend at Stand & Deliver.

The 23-year-old took to her Instagram story today to comment on her injury and her road to recovery. She noted that she is three months into her recovery and has six more to go. However, she added that she is aiming to return in five months as seen in her message below.

"3 months out, 6 to go (we'll aim for 5)," she wrote.

Jade shares an interesting message on Instagram.

Ric Flair makes bold claim about Charlotte Flair's return to WWE

Wrestling icon Ric Flair recently suggested that his daughter will be ready to return to action sooner than anyone expected.

Much like Cora Jade, Charlotte Flair is also out of action with a significant injury. The Queen suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her bout against Asuka on the December 8, 2023 edition of SmackDown. The injury will cause her to miss a substantial amount of time, including this year's WWE WrestleMania.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio in January, The Nature Boy claimed that his daughter is recovering well. The veteran added that she will be back in a WWE ring before anyone expects it.

"Her recovery, she’s crushing it. She’s actually going to come back faster than they will ever recommend. That’s unbelievable. I thought that might be one of the biggest compliments anybody could ever get. I mean, it's unfortunate that it had to come from a doctor in a hospital, but I keep telling people, man, she's a different kind of cat," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez has shared that she can see herself battling Cora Jade for many years to come. It will be fascinating to see if Jade can make it back to the ring ahead of schedule.

