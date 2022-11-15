Former employee feels WWE missed out on a big angle during Damage CTRL member's match on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo pointed out a huge missed opportunity during IYO SKY's matchup with Dana Brooke this week.

One-half of the Women's Tag Champs, SKY, took on Dana Brooke in a singles encounter on the latest episode of RAW. Brooke put up a good fight but could not overcome the Damage CTRL member, who delivered a Moonsault off the top rope to pick up the win.

In the post-show review, Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that WWE could have booked the match better. He detailed that this should have been an encounter where the referee could have sent the Damage CTRL members to the back because SKY did not actually need their help to pick up the win.

"Here's the funny thing about this. The SKY sisters really didn't get involved in this. Dana Brooke ain't going anywhere. IYO SKY won the match pretty much clean. If that's the case, why isn't this the match where the ref sends the two to the back? They didn't use them anyway. So this should've been the match. Send them to the back because IYO SKY can beat Dana Brooke one-on-one." [From 48:08 - 48:40]

Damage CTRL is getting ready for WWE Survivor Series

This week on RAW, the Bayley-led faction was out looking for members to join its ranks for Survivor Series WarGames.

The stable approached the latest returnee, Mia Yim, to join them but were unsuccessful. However, they were met with success when The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley confirmed that she would fight alongside them at WarGames.

The team is set for Damage CTRL with Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley forming the tandem. They will face the likes of Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and another member at Survivor Series.

