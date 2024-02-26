Former female WWE star wants an NSFW collab with John Cena 

A former female WWE star has an idea for an interesting NSFW collaboration with John Cena. The said performer is none other than Lacey Evans, who left WWE back in August 2023 after a seven-year tenure with the promotion.

Cena recently joined an NSFW website to promote his upcoming comedy film, Ricky Staniky, co-starring Zac Efron. As expected, this left his legion of fans shocked. One of the former WWE Champion's most legendary rivals, Randy Orton, even came forward to request a collaboration with him.

Now, Lacey Evans has reacted to a possible collab with John Cena. A few hours back on Twitter, the 33-year-old was asked about teaming up with The Leader of Cenation on the NSFW website. Evans seemed game for a collab with him.

"I'd make that mfer salute me," tweeted Lacey Evans.

John Cena looks at his feud with The Rock

A few days back, in an interview with Howard Stern, Cena opened up about his memorable feud with The Rock, which saw the two stars go to war at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29.

The 16-time WWE Champion confessed that he was wrong to take potshots at The Brahma Bull's Hollywood career and the fact that he had left wrestling behind to become an actor.

"To me, it was more of like I'm gonna jab this guy because I've nothing to lose, I've all the leverage. I'm there every day and I love being there every day and nothing is really pulling me away from being there. I guess my angle came from the fact that he was openly saying I love the WWE. And, I'm like, 'Man if you love it, why aren't you here?'"

Interestingly, John Cena also went down the same path in his career, as he's currently one of the most in-demand and successful actors in Hollywood.

