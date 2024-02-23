John Cena responds to Randy Orton's collab request for NSFW website

WWE Superstar John Cena recently responded to Randy Orton's request to collaborate with the 16-time World Champion on his exclusive fan website.

Cena and Orton share a rich history in World Wrestling Entertainment as both stars started their careers together in the company's then-developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling. The duo went on to become household names in the pro-wrestling business. The Cenation Leader has now shifted his career to being a Hollywood star. Meanwhile, The Viper is still going strong in WWE.

Randy Orton recently took to Twitter to request John Cena for a collab for the latter's NSFW website, which he made to promote his upcoming movie, Ricky Stanicky.

The 16-time World Champion has now taken to social media to respond to The Viper's request. Cena wrote that he was excited to create some content together with his former rival, asking him to DM for more information.

"Excited to create some content together! DM for more!" Cena wrote.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton said he wants to face John Cena at WrestleMania with a title on the line

During a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Randy Orton said he would love to win a few more World Titles in his career. The Viper also mentioned he felt healthy and thinks he has plenty of time left in his career.

"So, making it fifteen, making it sixteen, like, of course, I would love for that to happen. It doesn't keep me up at night, dreaming of that next title shot, because I think I know that it's in the cards. I feel healthy enough; I feel like I've got plenty of time left in my career to where I'm going to come back around, and I'm going to be wearing that title at least one or two more times," Orton said.

The Apex Predator added that he wants to face John Cena in a dream match at WrestleMania with the world title on the line.

"A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I'm fighting Cena at WrestleMania for the title."

Many fans want Orton to retire Cena at WrestleMania 41 because the latter has been talking about retirement from pro wrestling for quite some time. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for the legendary duo's future.

Do you want to see Randy Orton vs. John Cena again? Let us know in the comments section below.