Randy Orton sends a message to John Cena after he joins an exclusive fan website

Randy Orton has reacted to John Cena joining an exclusive fan website with a two-word message.

The 16-time World Champion has been away from the square circle since losing to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel. Cena suffered a brutal loss in what he deemed a "must-win match" for him. He has teased retiring on multiple occasions since then. However, the Cenation Leader is yet to call it quits.

John Cena has been in the news lately, but not for pro wrestling reasons. The Greatest of All Time recently revealed that he has joined an exclusive fan website where fans can see him like they've never seen him before.

Randy Orton was quick to respond to one of his fiercest rivals. The Legend Killer showed interest in collaborating with Cena following the unexpected announcement.

"Let's collab," said Orton.

Notably, Cena has joined the exclusive fan website to promote his upcoming movie, Ricky Stanicky. His name on the site is also Ricky Stanicky, the titular character in the movie.

Randy Orton expressed a desire to face John Cena at WrestleMania

Randy Orton and John Cena share an intense rivalry in the Stamford-based promotion. The duo have locked horns inside the square circle several times, often bringing out the best in each other.

However, the two future Hall of Famers have been kept off each other's tracks in the last few years. With both legends seemingly in the twilight phase of their careers, the Legend Killer expressed a desire to once again collide with the Cenation Leader. However, Orton noted that it was not his #1 priority.

"I’d love to win on Saturday and then win that championship another time. I’d love to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania. But those aren't my biggest goals. My goal is to never take one second of this for granted. That’s my number-one priority," The Viper said. [H/T: SI.com]

Randy Orton will be in action at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event tomorrow. He is one of the six participants in the Men's Chamber Match, with the winner going on to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

