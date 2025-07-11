Former Intercontinental Champion is not cleared to wrestle again and will not come back to WWE

History has it that anyone who has ever left WWE has eventually returned. However, a former Intercontinental Champion doesn't see himself returning to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

Ad

Ryback seemingly burned every bridge with the sports entertainment juggernaut on his way out in 2016. His wrestling career was brief, as injuries cost him years of his career.

The Big Guy has since accepted that his time as an active competitor is over, but he would review his options if The Rock were to get involved.

Earlier today, Ryback took to his Instagram handle to post a lengthy message, addressing the reason behind leaving comments on WWE posts.

Ad

Trending

The 43-year-old revealed that he made peace with the company but is not eyeing a comeback due to health reasons.

"I’m not cleared to wrestle, and there are no plans to return to WWE. Right now, it’s all about health, happiness, and continuing to grow and evolve for me, my life, and my business. You’re allowed to make peace. You’re allowed to grow. You’re allowed to support whoever resonates with your energy and truth. Feed Me More🔥."

Ad

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Ryback defends CM Punk over recent WWE controversy

Ryback and CM Punk might not see eye to eye, but they respect each other professionally.

The Straight Edge Superstar caused a massive stir on social media when he flew over to Saudi Arabia to wrestle at Night of Champions.

Ryback came out in support of Punk, saying:

"I’ve had my issues with Punk, but I don’t see him as a sellout. He returned to do what he loves and to make money—much like you’re doing by writing critical think pieces about others for clicks. WWE is a global business, and working at that level means navigating complex deals, personal beliefs, and public perception. His apology wasn’t about abandoning values—it was about how he expressed them publicly in ways that hurt professional relationships," he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Big Guy has been training hard to recuperate from career-threatening injuries. Will he be able to make a miraculous in-ring comeback in the future? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE