The prospect of Will Ospreay competing inside a WWE ring has been the subject of much debate and speculation for years. SmackDown superstar Ricochet recently spoke on the possibility of the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion joining Vince McMahon's company.

In an exclusive interview with DigitalSpy, Ricochet spoke incredibly highly of Will Ospreay, making it clear that "The sky's the future for him." During the interview, Ricochet noted that Ospreay is successful anywhere he goes, regardless of promotion:

""I think Will would fit in anywhere he wanted to go. I don't think it matters what company," he said. "I think it just matters where he would like to go and I think he'll fit in anywhere he chooses...He's so good and I think he's obviously shown that he can have the small guy, quick matches and have the David and Goliath so-called matches...He's just one of those guys that, anywhere he goes, he's just always kind of fit in and taken over," he added. "So the sky's the future for him and wherever he decides to go, I know he's going to take it over." - Ricochet (h/t DigitalSpy)

Ospreay was most recently seen wrestling at NJPW's New Year's Dash and RevPro's Live in London event. Fans are still buzzing after Ospreay's epic encounter with AEW Trio's Champion Kenny Omega, which has been said by some to be one of the best matches in WrestleKingdom history.

Will Ospreay explained last May why he will never sign with WWE

In May of 2022, Ospreay was interviewed by WRESTHINGS, where he explained the benefits of working for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Specifically noting that spending time with his family is more important to him than being a "big star pro wrestler." Ospreay also stated that he's not a fan of the WWE product:

"I have no aspirations of going to WWE, at all. It's not because of the product or anything, I'm not a fan of it, I will happily say, but my lifestyle, I never wanted to be the big star pro wrestler. Japan allows me to do a tour and come home and live my family life... It's important for me to have those breaks away from wrestling to be able to live that life because one day I wish to be like my dad or granddad or even my mom because they are the people that made me. I want to do that one day. New Japan, for me, is the enhancement and the focus is professional wrestling." (H/T: Fightful)

Aerial Assassin has stated publicly that he isn't interested in working for the Stamford-based promotion, even publicly sparing with WWE Superstars over social media; most famously Seth Rollins. However, fans of World Wrestling Entertainment sternly believe in the old adage: "Never say never."

Do YOU think Will Ospreay will ever join WWE? If he did, who would you want to see him square off against? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

