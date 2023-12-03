Former Intercontinental Champion is winning the 2024 Royal Rumble match, according to WWE Universe 

WWE has dropped its official poster for the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, and fans couldn't get more excited.

As such, wrestling fanatics have already started making their picks for the winner of the 30-man Royal Rumble Match. One particular name thrown into the hat is CM Punk, who recently returned to the company for the first time since 2014.

The Voice of the Voiceless made a surprising return at WWE Survivor Series following the conclusion of the WarGames match. Seth Rollins, who has previously called out CM Punk for being a locker room cancer, was visibly angry as he flipped the bird at the returning superstar in an off-air moment.

A feud between the two stalwarts seems inevitable at this point. With Royal Rumble right around the corner, WWE Universe thinks The Straight Edge Superstar could win the 30-man namesake match, and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania like he always wanted.

Interestingly, Royal Rumble 2014 was the last time CM Punk wrestled in a WWE ring. A decade later, he could do the unthinkable by making his in-ring return in triumphant fashion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Do you want to see CM Punk win the 2024 Royal Rumble match?

What's next for CM Punk in WWE?

After cutting a short, yet spirited promo on RAW after WWE Survivor Series earlier this week, WWE has announced CM Punk's return to SmackDown for the "Tribute to the Troops" special next week.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him on the road to Royal Rumble. The Second City Saint has yet to reveal his plans for his in-ring return. But it's possible that he could declare himself for the 30-man Royal Rumble Match on January 27th. After all, that's the only way he could fulfill his quest to headline WrestleMania next year.

Who do you want to see win the 30-man Royal Rumble Match next year? Let us know in the comments section below.