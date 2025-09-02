  • home icon
  • Former Male WWE Star Volunteers to Return and Attack Becky Lynch Again

Former Male WWE Star Volunteers to Return and Attack Becky Lynch Again

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 02, 2025 01:02 GMT
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch is the current Women's Intercontinental Champion (source: WWE.com)

A former male WWE star is open to making his return. He also volunteered to help CM Punk by attacking Becky Lynch.

Baron Corbin is ready to return and attack Lynch again after what happened this weekend. At Clash in Paris, Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. The rest of The Vision weren't ringside to help him. When Punk had the match won, Lynch appeared from behind and low-blowed him. This allowed Rollins to hit The Stomp and retain his title.

A fan on X shared a gif of Baron Corbin hitting his End of Days on The Man during their tag team match at Extreme Rules 2019. He suggested that the former WWE star should align with CM Punk. Corbin jokingly responded that he would love to return and attack Lynch again.

"I’d be happy to haha."

Check out his tweet below:

Tommy Dreamer believes AJ Lee returning to fight Becky Lynch is pure money

After Becky Lynch got involved in the World Heavyweight Championship bout and cost CM Punk the title match, fans have speculated that this could lead to AJ Lee's return. Big E also hinted at the same during the post-show panel.

On Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer stated that he wants to see AJ Lee make her return. He also mentioned that bringing back the former Divas Champion is a "pure money" move.

"Does this, and I hope it happens because I miss her, does CM Punk bring his wife back? AJ Lee return to the WWE? I think that is pure money. I miss seeing AJ Lee. I really like AJ Lee, the performer. Never saw her paired up with CM Punk, but that is his real-life wife. If there is ever a time to have a main match, whether you just come back for one night or if you wanna come back for a run, you bring the wives back, and, man, that is pure money printing."

It will be interesting to see if AJ Lee will make her return to help level the playing field against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Sunil Joseph

Edited by Neda Ali
