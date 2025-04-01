Former manager speculates if Jade Cargill inadvertently caused WWE star's departure

Jade Cargill's WWE signing in the fall of 2023 made waves across wrestling media. Fans were genuinely excited at her arrival. However, she may have ruffled some feathers. Konnan wondered if she inadvertently caused the company not to renew Sonya Deville's contract.

Sonya Deville left the company in February 2025, ending her decade-long run with WWE. Before her exit, Deville led the Pure Fusion Collective faction on RAW, consisting of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Starks. Reports stated that Baszler had confronted Cargill after a premium live event in Europe.

On the K100 podcast, Konnan noted that talents confronting one another will never sit well with the WWE higher-ups. If Sonya Deville or Zoey Starks had stood up to the former AEW star in favor of Shayna Baszler, then they would have also been in trouble. However, the former manager is surprised when WWE decided not to renew Deville's contract, regardless of the reason:

"So who knows, like in the dressing room — if you talk about other people, it gets back to the office, and they might have been like, 'Who does she think she is?' But I can't not believe that they got rid of — well, Zoey [Starks] is still there, but we haven't seen her — they got rid of Sonya [Deville] over this," Konnan said. [From 2:03 to 2:21]

Jade Cargill is back on SmackDown and appears to be heading for a collision course with former TNA Knockouts World Champion Naomi. As for Sonya Deville, she has given a hint at her next career move following her WWE exit.

Liv Morgan handed Jade Cargill a rare loss on WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill has been protected since her WWE signing. She has the look, aura, and overall charisma to become a big star in the company, but fans have been vocal about her lack of improvement in the ring.

On SmackDown last Friday, Liv Morgan defeated Jade Cargill after Naomi interfered to take out The Storm. The Glow finally got the upper hand over Cargill after weeks of being on the receiving end of a beatdown. The former AEW star was attacked in November 2024, and the real-life Bloodline member has admitted to being the attacker.

All signs point to a high-profile showdown between the two, as WWE's creative team has invested a lot of time into this storyline on television. It remains to be seen if the bout gets added to the WrestleMania 41 match card.

