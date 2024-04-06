Former MITB winner reappears after months at the WWE Hall of Fame

A former Money in the Bank winner who also happens to be Rhea Ripley's former tag team partner reappeared after a couple of months on WWE TV at the Hall of Fame 2024.

Rhea Ripley's former partner Nikki Cross hasn't been seen on television much beyond a few cameos backstage. She is normally seen walking around backstage looking demented, and her in-ring appearances have been few and far between. Among her last appearances, she was spotted walking aimlessly outside the arena of RAW in February.

She appeared out of character before the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony began and was interviewed alongside Mia Yim. She expressed her excitement for seeing Bull Nakano inducted.

Expand Tweet

Nikki Cross is one of those stars who fans want to see appearing back on television. While being a part of the RAW roster, there hasn't been too much done with her.

2021 was her big time in the spotlight as she would win the Money in the Bank briefcase and became the RAW Women's Championship while wrestling as Nikki A.S.H.

Expand Tweet

After that run ended, she became Women's Tag Team Champions with Rhea Ripley and would be the one to initiate the breakup and not the other way around.

