5-time champion open to returning now that Triple H is in charge

Triple H may have another major name to add to the recent list of returns in WWE. The Game has brought back several names that either never got their fair shake on WWE's main roster or left before they got the opportunity. Now, it seems that Johnny Gargano may be next.

Johnny Gargano was one of the most vital components in Triple H's Black & Gold NXT. He and Tommaso Ciampa were featured in what was arguably the brand's greatest feud. A triple crown NXT Champion and the first and only superstar to hold the NXT North American Championship three times, Gargano was one of the most decorated wrestlers in NXT history.

Bodyslam.net's Cassidy Haynes is reporting that his sources have revealed some interesting information regarding Johnny Wrestling. In the latest report, sources have told Haynes that, with Triple H in charge as Head of Creative, Gargano is open to a return.

Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, and Hit Row have all returned to WWE within the past few weeks.

Triple H has been aggressive in getting back former WWE talent

As mentioned above, Johnny Gargano won't be the only former WWE Superstar that The Cerebral Assassin has brought back.

Karrion Kross and Scarlet returned to SmackDown a few weeks back, attacking Drew McIntyre and setting their sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Last week, Hit Row returned as well and made their mark in the SmackDown Tag Division.

At SummerSlam, Dakota Kai joined Bayley and Iyo Sky as the stable Control. The trio have set their sights on the RAW Women's Division and could very well capture the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in the near future. Last but not least, Dexter Lumis has been appearing on Monday Night RAW in recent weeks, though he's been fighting through security to get to ringside.

