"Richard Fliehr isn't ready to say goodbye to Ric Flair" - Former RAW General Manager on the WWE legend's last match (Exclusive)

Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently expressed his opinion on Ric Flair's last match.

The 73-year-old will come out of retirement to compete in his final in-ring match on July 31st. He will participate in a tag team bout with his real-life son-in-law and AEW star El Idolo against Jay Lethal and fellow Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair's history goes back to their time on WCW. In 1998 when Flair did not appear on a live edition of WCW's Thunder, Bischoff filed a lawsuit, resulting in the former disappearing from television altogether. A few years later, during their tenure at IMPACT Wrestling, they were part of the Immortal faction.

In a recent exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bischoff stated that while he did not know Ric Flair intimately, but was proud of him.

He further commended how The Nature Boy was training for his upcoming match in Nashville.

"I don't want to pretend I know Ric intimately, but I've known Ric a long time, I know Ric fairly well. Richard Fliehr isn't ready to say goodbye to Ric Flair and he won't be until after the 31st. And I am so proud of him of getting himself in shape and doing all the work that needs to be done, to get there physically and mentally cause that's gonna be a big part of it for Ric," Biscoff said. (5:52 - 6:21)

Eric Bischoff thinks Ric Flair's journey into his last match is inspiring

The Nature Boy's contribution to the pro wrestling community spans nearly three decades as a singles competitor and part of many heel factions.

In the same interaction with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former RAW GM discussed the backstory of Ric Flair's match. Bischoff talked about how Flair had overcome all the obstacles in his life, including the loss of his son.

"What we've all learned through the promotion of this thing and the amazing docu series, cannot say enough great things about it, because so much of it is real. Ric talking about the journey, his last 10, 15 years of his life," Bischoff said. "You know, his son, all of the things that he's, you know, almost dying and that's not an exaggeration. It's actually it's an exaggeration, it would have been an exaggeration to suggest that Ric even had a chance to survive what he was going through, but he kicked out." (5:13 - 5:51)

The world awaits in anticipation of Flair's last match. The two-time Hall of Famer kept fans updated on his training and mentality going into his final match. Flair last competed almost 11 years ago against wrestling icon Sting.

