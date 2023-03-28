Former RAW Women's Champion addresses rumors of her taking time away from WWE after WrestleMania 39 

After recent rumors suggested that current WWE Superstar Nikki Cross will be taking some time away from the company after WrestleMania 39, the performer herself has seemingly shut down those rumblings.

Cross has been used sparingly on Monday Night RAW in recent months, with the Scottish star in the process of completing her Master's degree.

Cross recently took to social media as she quashed rumors of her taking time off wrestling, claiming she could easily manage both simultaneously if it came to it.

"Hello. I hope you are well. This is not true. This is the first time I have ever heard about this. Pretty sure I’m a reliable source. If I choose to pursue a PHD after my completing my masters in May, I wouldn’t take time off wrestling. I would do both. Just to clarify," tweeted Cross.

Nikki Cross has been with World Wrestling Entertainment since 2016, and her biggest moment with the company to date was winning the 2021 Money In The Bank ladder match, resulting in her cashing in to become the RAW Women's Champion.

Former WWE writer on the recent booking of Nikki Cross

With the RAW roster relatively bloated at the moment, the 33-year-old has only wrestled three times on the red brand in 2023. Cross' current storyline as of late has seen her interact with Candice LeRae in multiple backstage segments.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized the company's booking of LeRae and Cross.

"Do you guys see how this is playing out because they have absolutely nothing? Look how long this is playing out. Three weeks Nikki Cross was where LeRae was. She confronts her next week, then the fourth week, she's whispering so we still don't know what it is. Russo added, "Here's the problem, man. They stretch it out so long and then it turns out to be nothing. That's the problem, it's nothing." [1:08:20 - 1:09:00] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Currently, neither Nikki Cross nor Candice LeRae are set to compete at WrestleMania 39, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend.

