Former RAW Women's Champion has emotional reaction to Wyatt Sicks winning the WWE Tag Team Titles

The Wyatt Sicks have done it. They have conquered the tag team division on SmackDown and are officially on top of it. The Uncle Howdy-led faction now holds the WWE Tag Team Championship, with multiple members posting emotional reactions on social media.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy defeated The Street Profits to win the titles on this week's episode of SmackDown. They did so without interference from any other teams, although Erick Rowan did get involved. Gacy pinned Montez Ford to win the match.

Nikki Cross reacted to The Wyatt Sicks' title with a simple and emotional message, taking to her official X/Twitter handle to post a red circle and black heart. This signifies the love between all the members and that the late Bray Wyatt remains in their thoughts:

It remains to be seen what's next for The Wyatt Sicks as WWE Tag Team Champions. Several duos will be chasing them, but with caution. The Street Profits may want a rematch, while the likes of DIY, Fraxiom, and others could also challenge Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy. For now, though, the Wyatts are on top.

Nikki Cross, meanwhile, may go after gold herself. She is a former RAW Women's Champion in her own right, back when she was playing her Nikki A.S.H. persona.

