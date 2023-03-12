Former rival mocks Sami Zayn by calling him 'a small man'

Former rival Johnny Knoxville recently mocked Sami Zayn by calling him 'a small man.'

Zayn faced Bloodline member Roman Reigns in a singles match at the Elimination Chamber PLE, where the former failed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. On the March 6th episode of Monday Night RAW, Zayn faced Jimmy Uso in a one-on-one match and was eventually interjected by Jey Uso. While Jey initially hugged Sami but ended up betraying the former.

Following the betrayal, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacked Zayn, and Cody Rhodes came out to save the latter.

Taking to Twitter, WWE uploaded a photo of Knoxville as they wished him on his birthday. Responding to the tweet, Zayn asked WWE to delete the post.

Replying to Sami's post, Johnny Knoxville trolled the Former Honorary Uce as he mentioned that Zayn is 'a small small man'.

"@samizayn is a small small man"

Check out a screenshot of Johnny Knoxville's Instagram story below:

Hugo Savinovich mentioned that WWE could have done a better job with Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns' match at the Elimination Chamber.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Savinovich stated that the company should have done something special for Canadian fans since the iconic match between Reigns and Zayn took place in Canada.

He added that WWE could have crowned Sami instead of The Tribal Chief.

He detailed:

"They could have had a fake one there [screwjob] because Shawn Michaels was there. They wasted the opportunity of erasing the bad taste of that screwjob, especially in Montreal, and also putting over a Canadian that is over, like, I don't know since the time of Bret Hart. I think this is shameful that they did not take the opportunity of doing something for not just a product but for Canada," said Savinovich.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Zayn.

