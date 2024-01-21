Former Royal Rumble winner teases major plans for this year’s match

A former Royal Rumble winner recently teased major plans for this year's edition of the match. The name in question is Shinsuke Nakamura.

The 43-year-old is currently involved in a feud against Cody Rhodes. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The King of Strong Style sent a warning to The American Nightmare. In a video promo, the former Intercontinental Champion claimed he would eliminate Rhodes from the Royal Rumble Match.

Shinsuke Nakamura won the Rumble in 2018. He recently took to his Instagram account to tease plans for this year's match. He posted a graphic image featuring himself, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Beliar.

All these superstars have won the Royal Rumble Match once. With this update, Nakamura teased a former winner might grab the victory on January 27:

Only nine men have won the prestigious match on more than one occasion. Additionally, all the six Female Rumbles have had six different winners.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley picks his favorite to win this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match

Cody Rhodes won the Rumble in 2023 and challenged Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 39. Despite a brave performance, The American Nightmare fell short as all the members of The Bloodline got involved to help the Tribal Chief retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The former AEW star was the first superstar to announce himself for this year's Royal Rumble Match.

During a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Mick Foley picked Rhodes as his favorite to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

The Hardcore Legend further praised Rhodes for earning everyone's respect despite losing to Roman Reigns last year.

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," Mick Foley said.

With many top stars, including CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Shinsuke Nakamura, hoping to win the Rumble this year, it will be interesting to see who will be the last man standing on January 27.

