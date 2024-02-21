Former superstar fires shot at WWE following RAW

A former WWE Superstar took a shot at the company following last night's edition of RAW in the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

This week's episode of RAW was the last edition of the red brand before Elimination Chamber 2024 this Saturday night. Raquel Rodriguez returned and won the Last Chance Battle Royal to claim the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Gunther defeated Jey Uso to retain the Intercontinental Championship in the main event after The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso interfered in the match.

The Miz teamed up with R-Truth and #DIY to defeat The Judgment Day last night on RAW in an eight-man tag team match. The A-Lister took to Instagram today and asked fans to suggest a name for his new group.

Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) left a hilarious comment on The Miz's post. He claimed that the group should be called "Your new friends that WWE didn't fire," and the comment already has over 1,500 likes.

WWE star Chelsea Green believes her husband will eventually return to the company

Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona are married in real life. She returned to the company during the Women's Royal Rumble in 2023 and has become quite popular on the main roster.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, Chelsea Green commented on the possibility of her husband returning to the company. Green claimed that it was only a matter of time and added she would like to team up with her husband in the company.

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why, I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall of kind of like the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time. It feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," she said. [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

Matt Cardona spent 14 years in WWE as Zack Ryder before being let go in 2020. However, he has become an even bigger star on the independent wrestling scene, and only time will tell if he ever returns to the promotion.

