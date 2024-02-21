Gunther currently holds major record not achieved by Roman Reigns in WWE

Gunther has accomplished something even Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has not done. The Ring General was in action in the main event of last night's edition of WWE RAW.

The red brand took place in California last night and was the final episode of RAW before WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 this Saturday in Australia. Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against former Bloodline member Jey Uso in the main event. However, The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso got involved and betrayed his brother once again. The leader of Imperium capitalized on the interference and was able to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

The 36-year-old has already surpassed The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in company history. According to WWE Stats & Info on social media, the RAW star now holds the longest continuous reign and most total cumulative days with two different championships.

Gunther held the now-defunct NXT UK Championship for 870 days. He has now held the Intercontinental Championship for 620 days after capturing it from Ricochet on June 10, 2022.

WWE RAW star Gunther on potentially facing Roman Reigns

Gunther was recently asked about battling Roman Reigns in the future and noted that it would be a terrific opportunity.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the Intercontinental Champion was asked about a dream match against The Tribal Chief. He noted they are doing very different things, but it would be a great opportunity sometime down the line.

"What he's doing, what I'm doing, we are very apart from each other. He's doing his thing, I'm doing my thing. But if we cross paths in [the] future, we'll go for that. It'll be a great opportunity," he said. [1:36 - 1:54]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The leader of Imperium was able to escape RAW last night as the Intercontinental Champion, but that would not have been the case if Jimmy Uso had not interfered in the match. Only time will tell which superstar will finally dethrone the Intercontinental Champion.

Who would you like to see challenge for the title at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

