Former WWE Champion takes a dig at Jimmy Uso following RAW

It seems like Jimmy Uso has pride in taking marching orders from Roman Reigns and now likely from The Rock as well. But nothing beats his passion when the man meddles in his twin brother's business.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Jimmy cost Jey Uso the Intercontinental Championship by prematurely ringing the bell right when the latter had the match won. Gunther retained his belt and sustained his all-time reign, and the former Bloodline member's WrestleMania XL direction seems perfectly clear now.

In recent times, The New Day has shown a great deal of support to their former rival, Jey Uso. On X/Twitter following RAW's main event, former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston brought up the overall ratings of Jimmy and Jey in WWE 2K24, seemingly insulting the Bloodline member:

"But I thought they were twins?" Kofi wrote.

In the game, Jimmy has an overall rating of 84, whereas Jey has 90.

Expand Tweet

The main event match of RAW was not the only interference by Jimmy Uso. This week's broadcast kicked off a premium live event worthy contest between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

In the closing moments, Jimmy and Solo Sikoa cost The American Nightmare a victory in a strikingly similar fashion to last year's WrestleMania main event.

Could Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso headline WrestleMania XL Night One?

Jey Uso's interview with Eurosport featured several noteworthy topics that Mr. Main Event cared to comment on. One of them was the possibility of his father and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi resurfacing for a role at The Showcase of Immortals in April.

He also added that the Uso twins squaring off will surely evoke a wide range of emotions from the viewers as it is one of the most personal showdowns the company will produce. Furthermore, Jey broke character to reveal his dream - that The Bloodline main events both nights of WrestleMania once again:

"And I do want a main event and I mean main event WrestleMania with my twin brother in front of 100,000 people. Maybe I go Night One and then Roman [Reigns] is Night Two, like we’re still running The Bloodline is what I'm saying."

From the main event of SummerSlam 2023, Jimmy Uso has repeatedly cost Jey Uso many important title matches.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer to begin with, followed by the United States Championship, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, and most recently, the Intercontinental Championship. Jealousy appears to be the story here.

Are you excited for Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE