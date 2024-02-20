WWE Superstar Gunther sets new all-time record

Gunther became WWE Intercontinental Champion in June 2022. Since then, the Austrian has been booked remarkably different from many other superstars who have held the belt in the past. Moreover, as a singles titleholder, The Ring General set a new standard.

Over the last two years, Gunther defended the second oldest belt in WWE history against the likes of Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Matt Riddle, Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa, Chad Gable and Bronson Reed, among others.

He successfully retained the IC Title against all of them en route to becoming the longest reigning champion of all time, including combined reigns. On February 19, 2024, Gunther reached the 619-day mark, surpassing previous record-holder Pedro Morales.

Tonight on RAW, The Ring General is booked to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso. The bout has led to much speculation owing to the timing and another possible upcoming full-fledged program.

Gunther discusses what it takes to be on the road with WWE

Gunther's wife, former WWE Superstar Jinny Sandhu, retired from in-ring competition in January, and later, their baby boy was born in December 2023.

While speaking to GV Wire recently, the Austrian opened up about missing time with his family, especially his infant son. However, he also added that in the end, there is always the belief that a time will come when they can enjoy the fruits of their labor:

"That is the downside. And it’s just the price to pay, a little bit. But it’s also the things like my wife, Jinny, she used to wrestle before, so she knows the business. And I got a great backup there. And it’s always hard leaving a little one behind because I don’t want to miss anything. But on the other hand, I’m out there providing a great life for my family and, to sacrifice that you do now and then, the idea is that later on, you can live a life that nobody is able to live after you put the work in," Gunther told GV Wire.

In the same interview, Gunther candidly spoke about his dream match getting deferred and that it is possible that the WWE Universe has seen the last of Brock Lesnar.

Congratulations to Gunther for becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time in the pro-wrestling juggernaut's storied history!