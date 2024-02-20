"Jey deserves a title", "Strategic move" - WWE Universe polarized by upcoming major title match on RAW

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso has long been a highly anticipated first-time-ever contest among the WWE Universe. Many believe the perfect time has come for the Uso twins to finally square off. The question is, will their potential WrestleMania XL showdown be for the second-oldest belt in WWE history?

The Intercontinental Championship will be up for grabs as Gunther defends the belt against "Main Event" Jey Uso tonight on Monday Night RAW. This, too, is a bout that fans have been salivating over since it was teased last month. However, the fact that WWE has booked it on free television and not a premium live event has led to speculation as to whether the former Bloodline member will capture his first singles title or not.

Some believe Jimmy Uso will interfere and cost his brother the match, while others feel that it makes sense for The Usos to face each other with the prestigious IC Title on the line.

Check out some fan reactions below:

It is possible that Gunther's visa issues may have factored in for the company to book his title defense on RAW rather than in Australia at Elimination Chamber: Perth. The event will air live this Saturday night.

The Ring General is in between a record-setting reign as Intercontinental Champion. He has crossed Honky Tonk Man and Pedro Morales as the one who has held the belt for the longest time. Will Jey Uso manage to dethrone Gunther?

If not Jey Uso, then which WWE star gets the nod?

While Jey and Jimmy's one-on-one bout can also be a grudge match sans a championship belt on the line, that would mean that the Austrian continues his 600-day plus reign heading into WrestleMania XL. It's not out of the realm of possibility that The Ring General drops the IC Title to someone on The Grandest Stage in April.

When the Austrian was conversing with GV Wire, he spoke highly of Chad Gable, with whom he had a series of remarkable title contests last year. The leader of Alpha Academy is deemed a worthy successor in the lineage of the Intercontinental Championship by many fans.