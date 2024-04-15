Former superstar shows off stunning new look 2 years after last WWE match

A former superstar has revealed a new look two years after her last match in WWE. The promotion is coming off of a very successful WrestleMania XL weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Naomi returned to the promotion during the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January and had an impressive showing. She also teamed with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair to defeat Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania XL. The former SmackDown Women's Champion used to be paired with Cameron in WWE, but the veteran has not competed for the promotion since the Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2022.

Cameron took to her Instagram today to show off a new look two years since her last WWE match. She now competes on the independent wrestling scene and shared a heartfelt message today on social media. You can check out Cameron's new look in her Instagram post below.

Former WWE manager on Naomi's booking since her return

Naomi returned to the company with a ton of momentum in January but came up short in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The veteran was also the first superstar eliminated in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the premium live event in Australia in February.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell stated that the promotion may be booking Naomi poorly on purpose. Mantell suggested the promotion could be seeing if fans were interested in a tag team with Belair and Naomi.

"Well, I think they are waiting on the angle with Bianca [Belair] to see what happens there and see if it takes off. I don't know! They are going to have to show me. That's what I think is happening right now. They are just trying to keep them out here, keep them in everybody's view, and of course, the fans have to overlook stuff like we do. Hopefully, they do something with her, which I'm sure they will. When they do, it will mean something," said Mantell. [From 32:20 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Tiffany Stratton eliminated Naomi in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, but the veteran got her revenge this past Friday night on SmackDown. Naomi defeated Stratton to earn a WWE Women's Championship match against Bayley next Friday night on SmackDown.

